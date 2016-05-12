Edison nursing grad honored in pinning ceremony

PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored its most recent nursing graduates on May 11, with a pinning ceremony at the Piqua campus.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the graduate nurse is presented to family and friends as a professional who is about to practice nursing and the graduate is usually “pinned” by the faculty members who have worked with the students throughout their course of study. Each school has a unique pin, which serves as a symbol of the successful completion of a rigorous curriculum, which prepares its graduates to administer to the sick and injured and promote health through the practice of nursing.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson welcomed friends and family members and commended those being pinned. Gwen Stevenson, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences, gave a speech praising the hard work and determination of the students, while recognizing the sacrifices made by the family members and friends who have supported them while completing their degrees.

Each of the thirty-seven graduates had the opportunity to submit a word of thanks to those who have made the end of this portion of their education possible, which was read as they received their pin from an Edison State nursing faculty member. Many used the opportunity to share individual stories of sacrifice and triumphing over adversity, the bonds that were formed between classmates and the deep appreciation held for the Edison State nursing faculty.

Graduates of the program will move on to the next phase of their career, which involves taking the registered nurse licensing exam and seeking employment.

Miami County nursing graduates include:

• Covington: Kendra Simon

• Piqua: Clare Jones, Tabitha Righter, Shauna Smith

• Pleasant Hill: Jenna McConnell

• Troy: Senami Edalere-Lukula, Sara Foster, Kelly Rindler, Martina Rose, Chelsea Starnes

• West Milton: Joel Bearss

Edison State Community College’s nursing program has maintained full accreditation and approval over its thirty-five year history. In 2013, Edison State’s Associate of Nursing Degree program was granted a full five-year approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing. In 2011, the program earned an eight-year accreditation from the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission, the highest level a program can receive.

Applications for Edison State’s Registered Nursing program are currently being accepted for spring 2017 semester. For more information about the nursing program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs or call (937) 778-8600.