New charges in homicide case

Hope Earnshaw-York Richard Terrel

Staff reports

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City woman and her boyfriend are facing new charges in the death of her grandfather. A grand jury has issued additional indictments in the William York Sr. homicide case.

York’s granddaughter Hope Earnshaw-York and her boyfriend Richard Terrel were already indicted on several felony charges.

Terrel, 35, now faces two felony charges of receiving stolen property in addition to charges of murder, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Already indicted on charges of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, Earnshaw-York, 24, faces three new indictments of receiving stolen property.

The pair are scheduled to be arraigned July 15 in county Common Pleas court. Both remain in jail.

On July 2, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee set Terrell’s bond at $750,000. Terrell entered a plea of not guilty and will be appointed a public defender.

Earnshaw-York also entered a plea of not guilty. Her bond was set for $150,000 in addition to her previous charges of receiving stolen property.

Earnshaw-York and Terrel were incarcerated on June 3 in the Miami County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property from the alleged theft and sale of York’s guns in May.

On May 10, York reported guns missing to Tipp City police.

The couple lived with York in his Tipp City home. York, 88, was reported missing from his home on May 30. His body was found on June 3 in a park in Union, Ky., on June 3. Officials ruled York’s cause of death as blunt force trauma to the back of the head.