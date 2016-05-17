Road agreement OK’d between county, city

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved paving projects and authorized the purchase of new equipment for the County Engineer’s office.

The commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Troy for the resurfacing of McKaig Road. The estimated cost of this project is $275,000.

The project will include the milling of the existing pavement and overlaying with new asphalt concrete.

The cost will be divided between the county and the city, proportional to the road frontages under jurisdiction of each. The county will be responsible for about 53 percent of the project, or about $145,000. The city will pay the remaining $130,000.

The commissioners authorized the purchase of a new dozer for the Engineer’s Office. The 2016 Caterpillar D5K2 XL dozer will replace a 1984 model. The cost of the new dozer is not to exceed $111,764.

The commissioners also approved a quote for the paving of the Animal Shelter driveway. The project will be completed by Cooper’s Blacktop of Ludlow Falls, at a cost of $6,500.

Approximately 3,600 square feet of driveway will be repaved from the north side of the building to the garage at the south end.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@civitasmedia.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com or (937) 552-2205.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com or (937) 552-2205.