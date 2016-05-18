Trustees field junk car calls

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees have fielded several calls concerning their month-old junk vehicle resolution, which was passed on April 19.

“It certainly has stirred a lot of interest,” said Don Pence following the May 17 meeting. Pence said the township office has received around 10 complaints thus far.

The resolution states “no person shall openly store, park, or have any Junk Motor Vehicle on private or public property within the unincorporated territory of Concord Township for a period of 48 hours or longer.”

The punishment may result in a misdemeanor violation.

A “Junk Motor Vehicle” means a motor vehicle that meets all of the following criteria:

1. The motor vehicle is three model years or older; and

2. The motor vehicle is apparently inoperable; and

3. The motor vehicle is extensively damaged, including, but not limited to, any of the following: missing wheels, tires, engine, or transmission.

The resolution also includes a licensed or unlicensed collector’s vehicle that meets the above criteria is also a “Junk Motor Vehicle.”

The full resolution is available on the township’s website. Several reports of junk vehicles, as well as the township’s ban of commercial vehicles parked on the curb, have been brought to the trustees’ attention.

Trustee Pence said the township is working with residents to resolve their vehicle storage issues.

In other news:

The trustees noted they were appreciative of the three new red maple trees planted at Barbee Park on County Road 25-A. The trees were donated by the Vital Sign company in exchange for cutting down scrub trees in front of the signage on the adjacent property.

Trustee Don Pence addressed traffic study in the Merrimont neighborhood at the Greenbrier, Lincolnshire, Shenandoah and Foxdale/Windmere area. Pence said no changes in signage will be made and speed control is not an issue according to the study.

“Each of these intersections did not — none of the four — meet the criteria in any of the four cases,” Pence said. “For the record there will not be any changes from this study.”

Trustee Bill Whidden reported he has met with city of Troy staff and Fire Chief Matthew Simmons to begin contract negotiations for fire and EMS services. The township’s contract with the city expires in 2017.

For more information, visit www.concord-township.com.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@civitasmedia.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@civitasmedia.com or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@civitasmedia.com or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews