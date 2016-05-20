Finance classes offered

TROY — A quick run to your favorite fast food restaurant, grabbing a candy bar for “just this one time” or getting a drink after a long track practice, are all things that we mindless spend money on.

Sometimes, though, even this can cause serious financial consequences.

Can you relate to this at all? If so, there is help on the way. Partners in Hope will offer a Faith and Finance class, a 12-week class beginning May 24. The class will meet every Tuesday, including a meal from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by the adult classes from 6-8 p.m. at Partners in Hope, 116 W. Franklin St., Troy. Children will be cared for while adults go to the class.

“I recommend this for anyone who needs to build resources. These programs are not just for generational poverty, but for anyone who is struggling stabilizing their lives,” said Sonia Holycross, education and development coordinator for Partner’s in Hope.

The Faith and Finance class is Biblically based financial training, helping individuals to learn to budget, as well as help you consider your view of finances. According to Holycross, if you do not like to ask for help, the class will teach you how to save and live happily independent within your means.

To enroll in the classes, call Holycross at 335-0448 or (937) 216-1770.

The class Partners in Hope is offering will help people financially — however this is not the only way Partners in Hope helps people, according to Holycross. They accept applications for back-to-school help, as well as offer a Christmas program.

The organization also offers relief to individuals by offering bill assistance with disconnects on utilities, and steel-toed or slip-resistant shoes for employment. The organization also can help with birth certificates and state ID’s for employment, prayer, referrals for food pantries and soup kitchens and they also have a toiletry ministry.

If you want to get involved with helping others through Partners in Hope you can apply to become a caregiver, which includes giving the elderly or disabled rides to doctors as well as grocery stores.

To get involved with Partners in Hope, call Deb Hall at (937)-335-0448.

12-week program helps toward financial stability

By Annie Griffith newsroom@troydailynews.com

Annie Griffith is a Troy High School senior and member of the Trojan Tempo.

