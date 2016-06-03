Cemetery walk planned

For the Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — This weekend, the sixth annual cemetery walk, “If Tombstones Could Talk…” will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery.

The event, which features locals telling the stories of prominent Tipp City residents of days past, will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Catherine Bohlender Kessler will be portrayed by her granddaughter Kay Kessler Vaughn. Catherine was a beloved Tipp City librarian who raised five sons on her own.

Jackie Wells Wahl and great-grandson Phillip Wells will narrate the Ora Wells Family story dating back to pioneer days. Garwood Faunce will give a history of the I.O.O.F. and Rebekah Lodges.

Scott and Elaine Hoover will portray “Harve” Wilson and his daughter, Helen Dodds. He was involved in real estate and community organizations. She was a Tippecanoe High School English teacher for many years.

Karol Kerr McCarthy will portray her great-grandmother Esther “Etta” Tenney Kerr, wife of Ellis Hamilton Kerr. The Kerr family was known by their many land holdings and as attorneys in Miami County.

This event is sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society. The society encourages those of all ages to stroll from site to site to hear the interesting stories of people from the past who called Tippecanoe/Tipp City their home.

Take some extra time to check out the very unusual stones, many of which tell their own stories. Learn about the special markers and the sacrifice and service they represent. Share stories about the many people you remember through school and community associations.

If it is too difficult to navigate the cemetery grounds, guests are welcome to drive from site to site. The Township Trustees do ask that visitors park in such a way that they do not block the drive as there might be those who are there to visit a particular site and not take part in the cemetery walk.

The Society appreciates the work done by the cemetery staff to prepare the cemetery for this activity

The rain date is Sunday, June 14, 5-7 p.m. It will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery, which is on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City.

There will be people from the Society at the entrances to provide maps of the walk. For further information call Gordon at (937) 667-3051 or Susie at (937) 698-6798.