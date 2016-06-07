College briefs

McNutt receives degree
SCRANTON, Pa. — Kendra Mcnutt of Piqua was among those earning a master’s degree at The University of Scranton’s graduate commencement, held on campus May 28.
Mcnutt earned a Master of Science degree with a major in educational administration from The University of Scranton.
UF announces spring graduates
FINDLAY — More than 500 graduates were awarded degrees from the University of Findlay in spring 2016.
Local students include:
Nicklaus Brown of Piqua, received a bachelor of science degree in Animal Science and Biology.
Zacharey Kinninger of Troy received a master of arts degree in Education.
Emily Smith of Piqua received a bachelor of science degree in Animal Science. Smith graduated from the University with the academic designation of cum laude.
Reid Wynkoop of Troy received a bachelor of science degree in Computer Science and Mathematics.
