Caldwell House to host educational webinar

TROY — June 18, the longest day of the year, adds some extra time to an otherwise standard day. This year, Caldwell House joins the rest of Senior Lifestyle, a leading national provider of independent living, assisted living, and memory care for seniors, as they use that extra time to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association via an educational event.

Caldwell House will host a free, online educational event titled “Effective Communication Strategies,” in addition to raising funds toward a company-wide goal of $50,000 to support the efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Through this event, participants will learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help connect and communicate with their loved ones at each stage of the disease.

Hollie Kemp, corporate director of resident experience, said the partnership is a natural extension of Senior Lifestyle’s mission and values.

“We are committed to supporting those who live, support, care for, and walk alongside those on this journey. Like so many others around the country, our employees are personally impacted by this disease; we are sisters, brothers, daughters and sons of people battling Alzheimer’s,” Kemp said. “Our participation in The Longest Day is for our family, and Senior Lifestyle’s way of uniting to support the families around the nation so that no family is alone in their fight.”

Kemp added that this partnership is a way for Senior Lifestyle to actively provide support to the residents, families, employees and communities that call Senior Lifestyle home. Kemp’s passion for the project echoes that of the Senior Lifestyle team members whose families face the daily battle against Alzheimer’s.

“Watching my Dad’s face when he was given the diagnosis of Early Stage Alzheimer’s was one of the hardest days of my life,” wrote an anonymous Senior Lifestyle team member. “From that day on, my commitment to the Alzheimer’s Association and to improving care and treatment for those living with this disease became more than a profession, it became my personal mission.”

The Longest Day event will begin at 10 a.m. with a classic cruise-in. For more information, visit www.alz.org/thelongestday and search for Caldwell House..

Senior Lifestyle, founded in 1985, is a privately-held, owner-operator and developer of seniors housing communities. With a portfolio of more than 170 communities located throughout 27 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. For more information, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.