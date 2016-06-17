College briefs

Students graduate

• PELLA, Iowa — Central College senior Trevor Finders of Troy graduated cum laude May 14 in Pella, Iowa.

Finders also presented research during Central’s Undergraduate Research Symposium this spring. The event provided more than 200 students with the opportunity to showcase their research and projects in a variety of disciplines.

Finders participated in the Beginning Chinese II symposium session with the presentation “Visiting England.”

Founded in 1853, Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, residential four-year liberal arts college.

• DELAWARE, Ohio — Tipp City resident Mary Tesch was among the 390 spring, summer, and fall graduates earning diplomas May 8, 2016, when Ohio Wesleyan University held its 172nd annual commencement ceremony. Ohio Wesleyan’s Class of 2016 included 65 cum laude, 43 magna cum laude, and 20 summa cum laude honorees.

Tesch earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• BLUFFTON — Brian Spirito of Troy earned a master’s degree in business administration during Bluffton University’s 116th annual commencement ceremony on May 8.

• BLUFFTON — Christopher Miller of Piqua, earned a master’s degree in business administration during Bluffton University’s 116th annual commencement ceremony on May 8.

• BLUFFTON — Elizabeth DuBois of Covington, earned a master’s degree in business administration during Bluffton University’s 116th annual commencement ceremony on May 8.

• CINCINNATI — Local students have been graduated from the University of Cincinnati for the spring 2016 semester. They include:

Tipp City — Anna Barhorst, College of Nursing, bachelor of science in Nursing; Rachel Bruns, College of Nursing, bachelor of science in Nursing; Kathryn Haley, College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, bachelor of science in Interior Design; Jeffrey Hargrave, College of Pharmacy, master of science; Kristy Leininger, College of Nursing, master of science in Nursing; Nuthapol Suppakitjarak, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Computer Science; Ashton Weethee, College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services, bachelor of science; Linxi Yang, Carl H. Lindner College of Business, bachelor of Business Administration.

Covington — Alexander Bitner, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.

Casstown — Dylan Bourelle, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Biomedical Engineering.

Piqua — Jacob Causey, College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services, bachelor of science; Alain Kuchta, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Computer Engineering; Susan Reinke, Carl H. Lindner College of Business, bachelor of Business Administration; Kyle Stumpff, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Computer Engineering.

Troy — Alexander Clark, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Computer Engineering; Loren Covington, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Electrical Engineering; Nathan Fair, College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services, bachelor of science in Information Technology; Jennifer Kelly, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; Paul Lamm, Carl H. Lindner College of Business, bachelor of Business Administration; Jesse Larkins, College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, master of Architecture; Scott Meyer, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Aerospace Engineering; Mathew Mideros, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering Technology; Lindsey Monnin, College of Allied Health Sciences, bachelor of science; Asheev Patel, Carl H. Lindner College of Business, bachelor of Business Administration; Hailey Pierce, McMicken College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; Sarah Reinhard, College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services, associate of applied science; Kathryn Schirmann, College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, bachelor of science in Design.