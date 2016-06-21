Hayner hosts Whiskey Chaser 5K

Staff Reports

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosted its third annual Whiskey Chaser 5k race on Saturday, June 11.

“We have been very fortunate to have such great community support for Hayner and for our race,” said Whiskey Chaser Chair Cameron Armstrong. “We had great sponsorships from Hittle’s Jewelry, Up and Running, Gordon Orthodontics, Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, Stillwater Technologies, and the family dental practice of Dr. Mark Armstrong. They have been consistent sponsors, and they are vital to our race’s success.”

A landmark business in Troy’s history, the Hayner Distilling Co. was founded in 1866 as “Lewis Hayner, Distiller, Pure Copper Distilled Rye and Bourbon Whiskies.” Although Mary Jane Hayner was a teetotaler, she owed her wealth to her husband’s family business, and the Hayner Mansion was built in 1914.

Upon Mrs. Hayner’s death, she left her home to the community with the purpose of being used as a library, museum, or for other cultural purposes.

Troy-Hayner’s Whiskey Chaser is in tribute to the pre-prohibition Hayner Distillery Company, which provided the funds that built the Hayner Mansion.

Armstrong noted that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Troy-Hayner as a community arts and cultural center.

“Troy is such an outstanding town, and to have had the good fortune to have Mrs. Hayner gift us with her beautiful mansion for cultural purposes, enjoyment and enlightenment is just incredible,” Armstrong said. “And the stewardship shown by community leaders and the center’s directors, both past and present, has only increased its importance and value to the city. We have been so very lucky.”

Armstrong also wished to thank the race’s other major supporters, including Winans, UVMC, Sundown Tan, La Fiesta, The Pediatric Group, Meijers, and American Cash Advance. Door prizes for the race were also donated by a number of the aforementioned sponsors, as well as Troy Sports Center, and Jay and Mary’s Book Center.

The Top Overall Male Finisher was Andy Crow, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., with a time of 21:55.4. The Top Overall Female Finisher was Jennifer Kemmer, of Troy, with a time of 23:53.8. Each was awarded a Citizen Eco-Drive watch from Hittle’s Jewelry, valued at over $450 apiece.

Other women’s first place finishers, in their respective age groups, included Maiya Dilbone of Troy (11-14 yrs), Courtney Roark of Kettering (20-29), Kimberly Werst of Piqua (30-39), Kristen Dilbone of Troy (40-49), Lynn Lewis of Troy (50-59), and Amy Breaden (60-69).

For the men, in their respective age groups, first place finishers included Jackson Armstrong of Troy (15-19 yrs), Nathan Ditmars of Troy (20-29), Daniel Allen of Troy (40-49), Mark Armstrong of Troy (50-59), and Greg Woodall of Troy (60-69).

For more Whiskey Chaser race results, check speedy-feet.com.