TROY — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is currently moving to its new location and needs large groups of volunteers to help staff and volunteers unload 14 semi-trailers full of merchandise and store fixtures and set up and stock shelving.

If you or your group are interested in helping, call Sharon McGill, manager, at (937) 332-3763, Ext. 1.

Proceeds from the ReStore benefit Habitat for Humanity and its ongoing projects.