Dinner, auction to benefit RWC

MIAMI COUNTY — The Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest serves the communities in Miami, Darke and Preble counties with prevention, education and intervention services for mental health and addiction recovery.

While the need for these services seems ever increasing, the funding for such services is decreasing. Medicaid has not raised their reimbursement rates for these services in more than 15 years. Thus, the RWC is preparing for its first charity dinner and auction event.

The dinner/auction will be from 5:30-10 p.m. July 24 at the St. Boniface Parish Hall, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6-7 p.m. with musical entertainment by the band Fables. Live and silent auction begins at 7 p.m.

RWC has a focus on children and youth. The philosophy of “It is Better to Build a Healthy Child now than to try to fix an Adult Later” serves as a guidestone. R&WC is committed to insuring access and delivery of much needed services in the school setting, the local incarceration facilities, area emergency departments, in our local Mental Health and Recovery Centers as well as the community at large. RWC offers a full range of services at their various locations, which include: mental health counseling, community psychiatric support treatment, outpatient psychiatric services, hotline and mobile crisis services, specialized services for at-risk youth, programming for youth on topics such as bullying, substance abuse issues and self-esteem; parenting skills; and a full range of counseling/intervention services for those struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling); as well as supportive intervention for their loved ones.

Advanced tickets may be purchased at any of the RWC locations for $15 (or $20 at the door), which includes dinner and desserts.

Donations are still coming in, but items include gift cards, autographed items, refinished furniture, fan gear and more.