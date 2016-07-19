Miami County Board of elections discusses issue with e-poll books

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections met briefly on Monday afternoon with a light agenda.

The board discussed an issue that they had during the recent special election held in June with the new e-poll books, which are tablets used for signing-in the voters. Each tablet requires a security key, and some of the security keys on the day of the election did not work.

“One out of every four or five was missed,” Morgan said.

“It didn’t present a problem, but it could have,” chairman Kelly Gillis said.

To prepare for this possible issue for the upcoming presidential election, the board’s office will set the security keys for the e-poll books when they complete the logic and accuracy testing for the voting machines.

The board also needed to approve two expenditures. The board updated the contract with West Milton Rotary for their work on the day of the special election to include a fee for setting up the voting machines in addition to delivering the voting machines to each of the precinct locations. That extra fee was $500, bringing the total of their contract up to $9,926.

The board also approved the cost for the annual National Change of Address (NCOA) mailings. Each voter in Miami County who has an inactive status will receive a letter from the board of elections office. The letter asks if the voter is still at that address, if the voter moved, and so on.

The board’s office is expected to send out approximately 3,100 mailings at a cost of $1.23 each, reaching a total cost of around $3,800.

The board ended their meeting by going into executive session to discuss pending legal matters.

By Sam Wildow swildow@civitasmedia.com

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

