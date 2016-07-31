Pet of the Week

Meet Frank

Frank is an adult Labrador Retriecer mix. He is believed to be about 1 year old. Frank was picked up stray and not reclaimed by his owner. He was initially a little scared and hesitant with staff, but he is coming around just fine. He has a playful and outgoing disposition. Frank needs a little work on leash training, but with a little work he will be just fine. If you are interested in Frank stop in and meet him today at the Miami County Animal Shelter at 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or call 332-6919 for more information.