Bodega has ribbon cutting

Provided photo

The Tipp City Chamber, City of Tipp City and Downtown Tipp City Partnership celebrated the opening of Bodega Wine and Specialty Foods Market in downtown Tipp City with a ribbon cutting. Nick Hoover, owner and chef of Coldwater Café & Catering, along with his wife Andrea, officially opened their new wine and specialty foods retail shop in Downtown Tipp City. The store, called Bodega, is located adjacent to the restaurant and will carry wine, craft beer, specialty packaged foods, a selection of fresh fare created in the Coldwater Café kitchen, and more. The address is 27 E. Main St., in downtown Tipp City and will employ an additional two to three people initially. The store will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Mondays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bodegatippcity.