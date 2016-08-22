A tribute to his dad

Kevin Fultz, 17, of Sidney, throws out the first pitch of the Dayton Dragons baseball game on Aug. 16. The first pitch was part of Life Connection of Ohio’s donor awareness night at the game. Fultz honored his dad, Michael Keith Fultz, who died in April. His organs were donated to others through Life Connection of Ohio. “All summer long, the community comes to Dragons games to be together and cheer as one, so when we’ve got the ability to come together and honor the Fultz family for the lifesaving gift that Kevin’s father Michael gave, it’s extra special. It’s truly humbling to see the good that’s out there in our world when all too often we only hear about the bad that’s out there,” said Brad Eaton of the Dayton Dragons. Fultz is also the son of Pam Fultz.

After throwing out the first pitch on Aug 16, Kevin Fultz, 17, of Sidney, poses with Daniel Sweet, Dayton Dragons catcher, and Heater, the Dragons’s mascot. Fultz threw the first pitch of the game out in honor of his late dad, Michael Keith Fultz.

Before throwing the first pitch out for the Aug. 16 Dayton Dragons game, Kevin Fultz, 17, of Sidney, acknowledges his dad up in Heaven. Michael Keith Fultz died in April and his family donated his organs through Life Connection of Ohio.