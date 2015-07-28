Preparing to Charge(r)

Mike Ullery

PIQUA — “You are now adults …”

Those words of advice were part of the welcome given student athletes by Nate Cole, director of athletics at Edison Community College on Tuesday.

Cole, along with his coaches, met with the many of the 80 student athletes who have signed to play sports for the Edison Chargers this year as they prepare to begin fall quarter next month.

Like freshman college students everywhere, Edison student athletes are making the transition from high school student to college students, as well as athletes. Cole emphasized that Charger student athletes represent Edison Community College not only on the field of play, but also when they are out in the community.

The AD stressed to those in attendance that academics are their primary concern. “What is the first word in ‘student athlete?” Cole asked.

Since I took over last year,” Cole said, “one of the big things that we are trying to do is grow our athletic department and increase roster sizes.”

There will be a number of familiar faces on Charger athletic teams this season as emphasis on recruiting local athletes from Miami and surrounding counties is stressed. “My number one philosophy when I came in was local, local, local. We want local student athletes,” said Cole, “and if you take a look at our rosters this year, you are going to see it. We don’t have to leave our three-county service area to fill our rosters and be very successful.

Tuesday’s meeting also gave student athletes an opportunity to get to know one another, as well as their coaches.

Following a group meeting and welcome by Cole, student athletes separated by teams to complete paperwork. They also had photos taken.

Additional meetings were held to discuss tutoring following by team-by-team time with Edison Academic Liaison Amber Selhorst.

Student athletes also met with trainer Stephanie Burdette, along with Jen Jones and Dr. Rayborn of Premier Health.

Fall classes at Edison begin on August 24.

