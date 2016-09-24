Troy PD sergeant retires after 22 years

TROY — Sgt. Ryan Carsey shook a few hands, shared a few memories, and quietly slipped out of Troy Police Department into the world of retirement on Friday.

Carsey served on the Troy Police Department for more than 22 years. He was hired on Feb. 7, 1994. He was promoted to sergeant on June 21, 2004. The Athens native also was an active Air Force Reserve member for 22 years until he retired from military service in 2008.

Sgt. Carsey shared how he enjoyed traveling the world through his military service, especially the country and culture of Japan. It was the service to his country that brought him to Troy.

Carsey said he grew up watching police officers on television and always looked up to local law enforcement as a kid.

“My mom gave me a paper when I started here that said I wanted to be a police officer as a kid — I didn’t remember that — but, I got that framed up at home,” Sgt. Carsey shared.

Sgt. Carsey said the most rewarding part of his career was the relationships with his fellow officers.

Sgt. Carsey’s impact on the community will continue through his implementation of the department’s Rape Aggression Defense program.

“Myself and one of our auxiliary officers started the RAD program … that was one of the most rewarding things,” Sgt. Carsey shared.

He also said he enjoyed teaching new officers through the department’s police academy during his career.

When asked if he had any retirement plans, with a slight smile Sgt. Carsey quickly quipped, “whatever my wife tells me.”

Officer John Marshall has been promoted to the third shift sergeant position upon Sgt. Carsey’s retirement.

