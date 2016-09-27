Victim Witness seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Victim Witness Program is seeking to add qualified volunteers.

Volunteers would assist victim advocates with victims of crime in the community.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age or older to attend training and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers also must have a clean background with no criminal history.

The volunteer training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Miami County Safety Building.

If interested in this training, please contact: Carmen Barhorst 937-440-3540 or email to cbarhorst@miamicountyohio.gov