Expert to speak on Jihad

TROY — Dr. Sebastian L. Gorka, Ph.D., who serves as the vice president and professor of Strategy and Irregular Warfare at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C., will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 11, at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. His program will be “Jihad: the Threat to the Republic.”

The program is being sponsored by the Miami County Liberty group.

Previously, he was the Major General Matthew C. Horner Distinguished Chair of Military Theory at Marine Corps University, where he provided courses and lectures on Irregular Warfare. Before that, he was associate dean of Congressional Affairs and Relations to the Special Operations Community at National Defense University.

He is an internationally recognized authority on issues of national security, irregular warfare, terrorism and democratization and has testified before Congress and briefed the CIA, ODNI, NCTC, NIC, and the Com-mandant of the Marine Corps. His website, TheGorkaBriefing.com, is a collection of his national security commentary and analysis.

Dr. Gorka is an adjunct professor with USSOCOM’s Joint Special Operations University, where he serves as lead instructor for the Special Operations Combating Terrorism (SOCbT) course, as well as the interagency and senior/executive counterterrorism courses. He is also an adjunct professor in National Security at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, and is a regular instructor with the US Army’s Special Warfare Center and School in Fort Bragg and for the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division.

Dr. Gorka holds a Ph.D. in political science from Corvinus University in Budapest with his dissertation on “The Evolution of Terrorism: The Difference Between Cold War Political Violence and al Qaeda.” He was a Kokkalis Fellow at Harvard’s J.F. Kennedy School of Government focusing on public policy and international security, as well as an International Research Fellow at the NATO Defense College. He earned his master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy at Budapest University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of London.

Dr. Gorka was born in the U.K. to parents who escaped Communism during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and is fluent in Hungarian with working knowledge of German and French. In the U.K., he served with 22 Company of the Intelligence and Security Group (V) of the British Territorial Army Reserve, but is now a proud American. He is married to Katharine Cornell Gorka, president of the Threat Knowledge Group as well as the Council on Global Security.

