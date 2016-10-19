PIH prepares for Christmas Shop

Staff Reports

TROY — Partners in Hope has started preparations for the annual Christmas Shop, to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15 at First Lutheran Church in Troy, serving families of Troy and Casstown in need.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of the community, Partners in Hope served 112 families and 230 children.

Donated gifts will be collected and displayed in a store setting, and participating families will shop and select three gifts and a book for each of their children. As a way for parents to provide gifts and give back to the community, they are given a choice of volunteering two hours per child or make a small monetary contribution of $10 per child to participate in the shop. This money is donated back to Troy community per recommendation of the families who participate. Last year they voted, and more than $1,200 was split between the food pantry and VanCleve School DC scholarships.

Donations of new toys (no clothing please), as well as financial contributions, are needed. If you are a business and are willing to have a box placed at your site to collect new toys please contact Deb at 335-0448. Donations of Christmas wrapping paper and tape would also be appreciated. Financial contributions may be sent to the Partners in Hope office at 116 W. Franklin St., Troy; please mark “Christmas” on the donations. New toys and wrapping paper may be dropped off at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy, on Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only. Please contact Deb at Partners in Hope if you would like to make other arrangements.

Partners in Hope is a 501(c)3 organization and gifts are tax deductible as allowed by law.

For those who are interested in volunteering, the organization will need shoppers (helping families pick out toys), gift wrappers, help with loading vehicles, setting up and tearing down, and sorting toys. Call Deb at 335-0448 to volunteer. All volunteers the nights of the Christmas Shop must be at least 16 years old.

Applications from families will be accepted at the Partners in Hope office during regular walk-in hours: Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4: p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-ups are Oct. 24 through Nov. 22. Families with children ages birth through 17 will be served. Parents must bring a photo ID, Social Security card for each child, proof of Troy residency, verification of all income and proof of custody if necessary. More information is also available on the website at www.partnersinhopeinc.org .

