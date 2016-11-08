PIH offers evening out, auction

TROY — On Friday Nov. 18, Partners in Hope will be hosting a party and auction to benefit the organization.

This “date night” style event will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Troy Country Club and will feature desserts, appetizers, cash bar, and auction items to bid on.

“We are very excited about the donated items we’ve received so far, and there is definitely something for everyone.” said Jessica Echols, executive director of Partners in Hope. “It’s a perfect opportunity to get out with your friends, bid on something fun for yourself, or grab a Christmas gift for someone on your list. Auction items range from camping equipment, to Origami Owl jewelry, to a suite at the Dayton Dragons game for 20 people.”

Another component of the evening will be live music with Chaz Mechenbier and Hang Time. They feature classic rock and jazz and will welcome audience requests. Mechenbier, from Dayton, has been playing guitar for as long as he can remember, starting his professional career while still in high school. Loving every minute of it, he says he has “yet to grow up.” He has played around Columbus since 1980, with a seven-year stint in Nashville playing for some top singers and musicians, most notably award winner Ronnie Milsap and guitar whiz and comedian Jerry Reed. In 1997, Mechenbier returned to Columbus, joining the band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. He’s been a sideman to Ohio’s great singers, including the electrifying blues singer Shaun Booker and Elvis stylist Mike Albert.

Tickets are still available for $30 per person and can be purchased in person at Partners in Hope, or online at www.partnersinhopeinc.org. All proceeds will benefit the relief, education and development programs of Partners in Hope, a faith based organization proudly serving families in need since 1990.

Call Jessica at (937) 335-0448 for more information, for tickets or to donate an item for auction.