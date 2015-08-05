Blair joins Hobart Institute

TROY — Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (HIWT) has added a technical training instructor to its staff. Julius Blair will be teaching various continuing education courses within the technical department.

“I have always been interested in welding. I started taking welding classes at a local vocational school right after high school,” Blair said. “The knowledge and skills I gained through my years of training opened many doors.”

A resident of Tipp City, Blair is a 25-year member of the UA local 248 Pipefitters out of Ashland, Ky., and a longtime welding educator. He also spent several years inspecting in the industry.

“I knew I was going to enjoy working at HIWT from my first day,” he said. “The people are great and it is very much a team environment.”

Senior technical instructor Elmer Swank said, “Julius brings a strong background to our technical training team and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff.”