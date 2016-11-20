Pet of the Week

Meet Chase

Chase was picked up stray and now being released to us by his owners because he can no longer handle him. He is now available to be adopted. Chase is about 1 year old, and very sweet. Chase could use some extra weight put on, he is thin. This cutie does seem to have some jumping issues as his previous owner said he has jumped their fence to run and play with the neighborhood dogs. However with some training and constant correction, he would make a wonderful companion. Chase’s story, along with several other dogs at the Miami County Animal Shelter, are urgent. If you would be interested in this dog, stop in and ask to meet him, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, at 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit http://www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.