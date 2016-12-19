Valentine dinner, show to include Mud Bay Jugglers

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced the 2017 Valentine Dinner and a Show at Hayner featuring the Mud Bay Jugglers.

Make your reservations now for Friday, Feb. 10 or Saturday, Feb. 11, seating begins at 6 p.m.

You and your favorite someone will share the experience of an elegant Valentine dinner at the Hayner mansion. After a formal toast-to-love, participants will move to the ballroom for a show with the Mud Bay Jugglers.

The Mud Bay Jugglers are a physical comedy trio from Olympia, Wash., that have been performing together for 35 years. These jugglers have developed a unique performance style that combines impossible-looking juggling with precise choreography, physical comedy, and theatrical flourishes and their own unique sense of humor.

The dinner will be prepared by Chef Michael Jannides of Sidney and will include your choice of filet of beef tenderloin, chicken Florentine or grilled stuffed portabella mushrooms. The dinner of your choice will be served with three sides, bread, cheesecake, wine, coffee or iced tea. Cost for the event is $43 per person. Reservations are required and can be made through Saturday, Feb. 4. Either mail in your check or make your reservations online using your credit or debit card. Learn more at http://www.troyhayner.org/valentine.html or call 339-0457 .

The Valentine Dinner and a Show event is not a fundraiser for the Hayner. This uniquely Trojan event is open to everyone at this fee due to the support of the Friends of Hayner and the residents of Troy. If you would like more information about becoming a Friend of the Hayner, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.