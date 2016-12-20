One arrested in Dec. 15 armed robberies

TROY — The Troy Police Department made an arrest in connection with two armed robberies last week.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, Isaiah Williams, 19, of Ludlow Falls, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Dec. 15 armed robberies at Dad’s Carryout on Union Street and then the Valero gas station incidents. Williams has been charged with two counts of first degree aggravated robbery. He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Miami County Municipal Court, where his bond was set at a total of $50,000.

Williams appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 5 for fourth degree assault of a police officer charge on Sept. 23. He was released on community control. Williams is developmentally delayed.

Williams allegedly ordered the two employees to the floor by knife point, stole money and fled on foot. A clerk pulled a gun on Williams but the gun didn’t fire. The knife was recovered near the scene.

According to Kunkleman, Williams was arrested wearing the same navy blue style-jacket with a New York Yankees symbol and white tennis shoes.

Williams is also believed to have allegedly robbed the Valero gas station. William was accompanied by another black male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. A knife was also used in the robbery. No one was injured in that incident.

The two subjects fled on foot from the Valero robbery as well.

Kunkleman said Williams has not revealed who else was involved in the Valero incident.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 27 in front of Judge Elizabeth Gutmann.

