Troy woman charged with huffing at Kroger

TROY — The Troy Police Department has charged a local woman for huffing in public.

According to reports, Courtney Whitmore, 22, of Troy, was charged with misdemeanor abuse of harmful intoxicants following an incident around 5:20 p.m. at Kroger’s on Thursday evening.

Officers found Whitmore in the driver’s seat of her car and she advised that she was six months pregnant.

Officers noted Whitmore was very slow with her speech and movements and refused to get out of the vehicle. A member of the Troy Fire Department noticed Whitmore was holding a can of air duster behind her back. Whitmore said she was trying to hide it so she wouldn’t get charged. Two cans were taken from Whitmore.

She was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy medics.

This is the sixth time Whitmore has been charged with abuse of harmful intoxicants since July 2016, according to court records. According to court records, Whitmore was sentenced to serve two years of probation on Jan. 5, 2017, for similar charges.

Last September, Whitmore was charged with child endangering and abusing harmful intoxicants after she left her son with a customer inside the Troy Walgreen’s store to get high on air duster in the bathroom. She was placed on probation for the incident last October.

Whitmore will be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 24 in Miami County Municipal Court.

