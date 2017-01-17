Provided photo

Denise McCarty’s “Magical Sunrise at Stillwater Prairie Reserve” won in the Amateur Category of the Miami County Park District’s year-long “Captured Moments … Inspired by Nature” photo contest in December. The contest also was sponsored by the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call. More information on the contest can be found at http://miamicountyparks.com/pages/photocontest.htm. Mike Ullery, Piqua Daily Call photographer, will be offering several photography programs in 2017, and more information will be available soon.

Provided photo

Jess Carr’s “Reflections in the Fall along The Great Miami River Recreational Trail” won in the Professional Category in December for the Miami County Park District’s year-long “Captured Moments … Inspired by Nature” photo contest. The contest, also sponsored by the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call, also encourages photographs with park guests in them. More information on the contest can be found at http://miamicountyparks.com/pages/photocontest.htm. Mike Ullery, Piqua Daily Call photographer, will be offering several photography programs in 2017, and more information will be available soon.