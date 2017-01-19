Recreation board reorganizes for 2017

TROY — The Troy Recreation Board voted to keep its officers and members in the same positions on Wednesday.

The board approved to keep Marty Hobart as president, Tom Dunn as vice president and Donna Snipes as secretary. The board also includes Doug Jackson and Eric Herman. Snipes was also tapped as the representative to sign documents on behalf of the board.

Recreation and Hobart Arena Director Ken Siler reported the arena schedule is filling up for the spring season, including hosting athletic tournaments, concerts, and a home show in the coming weeks.

Hobart Arena will serve as a Winter Guard International practice site intermittently from April 4-21. Dayton is the WGI national competition, which draws thousands of flag and drum corp groups to the area. Hobart Arena has served as a practice site for groups for more than a decade.

Marty Hobart asked how ticket sales were going for Old Dominion and Tesla shows on Feb. 10-11. Siler said ticket sales for Old Dominion were approximately 1,800 with the possibility of selling out and Tesla sales were around 2,400 and should sell out.

The weekend will end with the Greater Midwest Cheer Expo competition to be held Feb. 12, which draws approximately 1,200 to 1,500 people to the arena.

“It will be a busy weekend for us,” Siler said.

Hobart will also host the Western Ohio Home Builders Home and Garden Show on Feb. 24-26 and the OHSAA Regional Wrestling Tournament on March 3-4.

Siler reported 48 adult hockey members on four teams kicked off its league season this week. Siler said registration came close to maxing out for the session in regards to participants.

Siler also reported interest in bringing back the recreation department’s indoor soccer session. Due to arena construction last year, the recreation department did not host the program. Siler said interest in the program is still there and a four-week time frame in late April and early May could work for the indoor youth soccer session.

Siler said the recreation department is currently reserving park shelters at the beginning of the year. Shelter reservations can be made online and at the new south lobby entrance at Hobart Arena.

According to the recreation board minutes, Hobart Arena is looking to host a concert during Strawberry Festival weekend to benefit the arena. The board approved to seek an enterntainment option for the festival weekend at the arena.

For more information, visit www.hobartarena.com.

Hobart Arena to host variety of events this quarter

By Melanie Yingst myingst@civitasmedia.com

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

