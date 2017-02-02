Festival makes the ‘berry’ best list

TROY — The word is spreading like strawberry jam about the Troy Strawberry Festival, which is making several local and state favorite lists, as well as racking up some sweet awards.

According to Troy Strawberry Festival Manager Corie Schweser, the Troy Strawberry Festival was selected as Ohio Magazine’s Best Of: Readers’ Picks 2017’s “Best Food Festival ” in a list released in its January edition. The festival also received a reader’s choice “Best Festival” from Dayton.com.

“This was the best among the best in the Dayton/Cincinnati area. We were up against the Celtic Festival, the Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest and we won that category for the second year,” she said.

Schweser said the festival’s goal is to add new foods and vendors to the long list of classic favorites to draw in new festival-goers to the city each year.

“As a chamber and for the festival, this recognition brings us a lot more awareness. People will see us and share it on social media. Some will be like, ‘Hey, I’ve never been to the festival,’ or it’ll be years that they’ve been to the festival and they’ll be like, ‘We need to go again,’” she said.

Kicking up the flavor, Schweser revealed a new strawberry spin on top of an unusual festival food for the more adventurous festival foodie this year: Roasted Brussels sprouts with a strawberry balsamic glaze.

“We try to get people to think out of the box because there are so many things out there, so we encourage organizations to go out and investigate to come up with something,” she said.

Last September, the Troy Strawberry Festival gained recognition for its special movie project, a 40th anniversary archive called “40 Years in 40 Minutes” featured at last year’s festival.

The film won the Silver Pinnacle Award from the International Festival and Events Association at Tucson, Ariz. The film was sponsored by the Troy Foundation and was shown at the Mayflower theater throughout the 2016 festival weekend.

“It fit into their one-time promotion event category and so I submitted the movie to them — it was exciting to be recognized,” she said. “We are happy to get a lot of recognition for our festival and events from outside of Ohio.”

The Strawberry Festival will kick off its pre-festival season at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Mayflower Arts Center, located at 9 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information about the Troy Strawberry Festival, visit www.gostrawberries.com.

