Brutus the Buckeye ‘touchdowned’ at the fair

MIAMI COUNTY — The most recognizable nut in the state stopped by for a dairy bar milkshake to kick off the Miami County Fair’s grand opening on Friday.

Brutus Buckeye made his way through the fairgrounds on Friday with a group of approximately 25 student ambassadors representing The Ohio State University.

The group traveled to the Miami County Fair by “Buckeye Bus” and quickly found the fair’s traditional milkshake stand before heading back to Columbus.

Chelsea Burriell, 20, of Cleveland, swapped tastes of the Dairy Bar’s milkshakes with James Warvel, 21, from Dublin, outside the dairy bar Friday afternoon.

Burriell shared how the group hails from the Office of Student Life that travels the state of Ohio to learn about student opportunities throughout the state.

“It’s about 25 student and administrators who travel Ohio to learn about internships, community service opportunities and service opportunities for our students — just to bring Ohio State to the great people of Ohio,” Burriell said.

For Warvel, it was his first time ever to visit a county fair and his first time visiting Troy and Miami County.

“It’s my first time being at a county fair as well,” he said. “I’ve been getting to experience it all and it’s been awesome — had the best food, had the best milkshake — living the dream.”

