Area briefs

College Credit event planned

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites homeschooled students and their parents to attend a presentation about the statewide College Credit Plus (CCP) program on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in room 504/505 on the Piqua campus.

Students enrolled in the CCP program can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at little to no cost to them. Credits earned in the program are easily transferable to public and private universities nationwide under robust articulation agreements.

While on campus, attendees can learn about:

• What CCP is;

• How credit is earned;

• How to apply and qualify for acceptance into the program

• How to apply for state funding;

• Class options and scheduling;

• Assessment options such as ACT and ACCUPLACER;

• Additional policies, procedure, and funding deadlines.

For more information, contact Velina Bogart, coordinator of College Credit Plus for Edison State, by calling 778-7854 or emailing ccp@edisonohio.edu.

YWCA offers tablet class

PIQUA — Brad Reed will offer a Tablet 101 class on Thursday, March 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua for those interested in learning more about tablets and iPads.

“Many people who have these electronic devices or got them as gifts are confused and unsure about what it does and how to use it,” said Reed. “I hope to lessen that stress and help everyone maximize their use of this wonderful tool.”

Class participants are encouraged to bring their own tablet or iPad to class and spend time learning how to use it and actually practice with their own device.

Membership is not required for this hands-on class. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

City offices to close Feb. 20

PIQUA — Piqua city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, to allow city employees to observe Presidents’ Day.

Garbage, refuse and recycling collections will not be made that day. Monday through Friday collections will be one day late, with pick-up on Saturday, Feb. 25, for Friday’s route.

The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.