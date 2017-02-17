Pot intercepted in mail

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives, working with United States Postal inspectors, on Wednesday intercepted three packages from California destined to addresses in Piqua and Sidney, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

“We received a tip from the public that this was going on,”said Sheriff Duchak Friday. “Our detectives got with the U.S. Postal Inspectors and they were able to validate the information that was given. From that investigation they were able to obtain search warrants. Two of the packages the search warrants were done there was approximately five pounds of marijuana.”

According to Duchak, search warrants have been secured for two of the packages in which 5 pounds of marijuana were recovered. Detectives are in the process of applying for a search warrant for the third package.

“(Detectives) did not learn about the third package until later int he investigation until after the interviews sot hey are in the process of getting another search warrant for,” said Sheriff Duchak.

Darrell M. Branscum, 33, last known address in Sidney, was arrested without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and charged with third-degree felony possession of marijuana, in relation to this incident. Branscum is currently being held on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Branscum was scheduled for Feb. 23.

The investigation continues and charges against a female suspect will be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, Duchak said.

The marijuana was recreational use, not medical marijuana from California, according to Duchak.

“The marijuana was being sent to friends and relatives in Piqua and Sidney,” he said. “The marijuana originated from California.”

Branscum http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/02/web1_BRANSCUM-DARRELL-3.jpg Branscum Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County Deputies, along with US Postal Inspectors and other officers investigate a vehicle allegedly involved in the transportation and delivery of a package containing illegal drugs, on South Main Street in Piqua on Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/02/web1_021517mju_mcso_druginvestigation-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County Deputies, along with US Postal Inspectors and other officers investigate a vehicle allegedly involved in the transportation and delivery of a package containing illegal drugs, on South Main Street in Piqua on Tuesday.

Male charged, jailed