Troy Noon Optimist hosts oratorical contest

TROY — Fifteen Troy Junior High and High School students composed their responses to the topic “What the World Gains from Optimism?” for the Troy Noon Optimist Club’s annual oratorical contest.

During after-school hours over several weeks’ time, with assistance from teachers Angie Clouser and Jen Karnehm, and former Troy Schools teachers Pat Morris and Mary Deem, students orally delivered their messages to relatives, friends and members of the Troy Noon Optimist Club at First Place on Monday, March 13.

At that time, judges awarded places for boys and girls winners

In the boys’ category, first place was awarded to Wyatt Hench; second place, Matt Bess; and third place, LaVante Williams.

The girls’ contest winners were selected as first place for Kendall Brown, second place, Camille Thompson; and third place, Sarah Kinder.

Other students who participated in the program and received certificates of recognition included Laci Haller, Sable Plantz, Ashliyn Staten, Olive Stringer, Jordynn Frees, Victoria Glover, Jami Loy, Hannah Summers and Troy Welker. The two contestants placing first will again deliver their speeches in Lima on April 8 for the Optimist International Regional Contest where, if they would win that contest, they would advance to the Ohio District Contest and potential scholarship awards of $2,500. A win in Dublin would take them to St. Louis for competition and where scholarships of at least $5,000 are awarded to contestants, and where $40,000 will be awarded to the top three speeches.

The Optimist International sponsored Oratorical Contest has been offered yearly by the Troy Noon Optimists since their first contest in the 1970s.

The Troy Noon Optimist Club has been supporting youth of Troy for 60 years. A few service projects that the club gives to the community include the Hometown Halloween Parade, the Strawberry Festival Junior Golf Tournament, the “Avenue of Flags” and “Walk of Remembrance’, scholarships to Troy seniors, and the Kite Fly coming in May. Financial support is given to the International Festival, Destination Imagination, Girl Scouts, Brukner Nature Center, Kids Read Now, and many others causes through the club’s grant program.

For more information about the Troy Noon Optimist Club, or if you wish to become a member, contact any Optimist member or call 339-0253.