Council to review Complete Streets plan

TROY — Council will consider the city’s Complete Streets policy at its next meeting Monday, April 3.

It will be the policy’s third reading on April 3.

The streets and sidewalks committee reviewed the policy at its meeting on March 28.

A group of residents brought a list of questions and concerns at the previous council meeting on March 20.

Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said the questions brought up at the meeting were valid and hoped to address them at the committee meeting.

Planning and zoning manager Tim Davis said the Complete Streets policy is to promote safe passageways on the city’s roads for not only vehicles, but also cyclists and pedestrians.

Davis said there are 16 Complete Street policies in Ohio with seven cities the size of Troy.

A concern was to the city planned to route cyclists off of West Main Street due to traffic volume. Davis said a proposed trail from Interstate 75 west would keep pedestrians and cyclists off the main thoroughfare.

“We felt it was safer to get them off the streets so we did just that. Once again from 75 to the west we are not proposing anybody ride the streets in those areas,” Davis said. Davis said a share road, where cyclists share the road with vehicles, are proposed to be used from Interstate 75 east on Main to the downtown area.

Davis also said cyclists and pedestrians could use residential streets such as Westbrook to navigate to the bike trail or back on to West Main Street near the downtown to travel east.

The city’s plan includes “Share Roads” and off-street modes of transportation for bikers and walkers to use. One of the performance measure components of the plan includes increasing the number of miles of on-street bicycle routes and increasing the number of bicycle racks.The plan will be revisited every two years to include traffic and population changes and road projects in the future.

If passed by city council, the city will slowly implement the additions according to the Complete Streets policy as projects move forward. On side streets in residential areas, markings for share roads would be added as they are repaved.

Share roads are marked by paint to advise motorists that cyclists may be in the area using the roadway. The Adams Street bike lane in an example of a Share Road.

According to Capt. Joe Long, only two citations for driving in the bike lane have been issued since the lane was added.

Davis said the Complete Streets plan is “fluid” and may change “like any plan.”

“We expect to have changes, that’s why we are asking for the Complete Streets plan to be updated every two years whether its traffic partners or developments changes, things of nature we should note those changes … it’s not set in stone, I want to make that clear,” Davis said.

Committee member Lynne Snee asked if construction projects would include plans for Complete Streets, noting she didn’t want “another Adams Street popping up” without council knowledge. Titterington said street markings are administration decisions.

“As we move forward if we do have dedicated lanes, first of all, there are standards we have to follow,” Titterington said.

John Terwilliger, council member and on the Mayor’s Bicycling Committee, said the plan had a lot of thought into it.

“I think there’s been a lot of pre-thought in regards to safety,” Terwilliger said. Terwilliger said the plan is sensitive of to put not motorist or pedestrian in a dangerous situation.

Snee asked about the two-year review of the policy. Titterington said the review would likely stay within staff review with only council being notified if any major changes would be documented for council. Titterington gave the example of the city’s Comprehensive Plan which is reviewed every five years.

City seeks to increase future bike lanes