New school nearly move-in ready

BETHEL TWP. — With the summer move-in date approaching, work on the interior of the new Bethel High School wing is nearing completion.

Workers are finishing up floors and touching up paint, the district’s owner’s representative Joe Harkleroad said. The owner’s representative acts as a liaison between the district and the contractors.

The district and construction crews have been aiming for a June or July move-in date. The first day of the next school year is Sept. 5.

“It’s really coming along. It looks like, if you could really get it clean from top to bottom, you’d have a finished, occupiable space,” Harkleroad said. “We’re down to the finishes on the interior.”

According to Harkleroad, county inspectors walked through the new building on Monday. Though he had not received any final reports before Monday night’s meeting, Harkleroad told the board that he had not heard of any issues following the inspection.

Once students leave for the summer, work outside the building will be an “all-out blitz,” Harkleroad said. School lets out in early June.

The temporary classroom units will be moved and site improvements like the installation of a new playground will move forward.

“They’re going to attack it from every angle,” he added.

According to Superintendent Ginny Potter, some improvements to the elementary building were halted following the discovery of structural issues.

Crews stopped work on some the building’s lintels until the nature and extent of the structural issues is determined, Potter said. A civil engineer will be hired to perform an inspection, she said.

In other business, the district hired a new high school chemistry teacher, Stormy Milewski. She will be teaching AP Chemistry, which will be offered for the first time next school year.

By Cecilia Fox

