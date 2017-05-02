Council amends tree policies

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City council approved an ordinance revising the city’s tree maintenance guidelines, allowing property owners to opt out of tree replacement.

The ordinance amends several sections of Chapter 97 in the Tipp City Code of Ordinances in order to keep it up to date with current rules and regulations. The most significant change allows a property owner the ability to opt out of replacing trees that had been removed from the public right-of-way.

Council approved the ordinance 5-1, with Mayor Pat Hale voting no. Council President Joe Gibson was absent.

Hale said he could not vote for the ordinance in its current form, saying the way it’s written might allow property owners to object to new trees being planted as part of a streetscape program.

“I don’t have a problem with this from the standpoint of a citizen that currently has a tree and then we go in and do work and tear it out, or it dies and gets torn out, giving somebody the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, it’s out, it’s gone. I really don’t want another tree there,” Hale said.

The section regarding reforestation was amended to add that the city will notify property owners 14 days prior to planting a tree in the right-of-way abutting their property. The property owner would then have 14 calendar days from the receipt of the notice to submit an application to the Tree Board requesting that a tree not be planted.

The Tree Board will review the request and, if it is denied, the property owner may appeal that decision to the city council.

An earlier version of the ordinance died for lack of support last month and was brought back with further revision at council’s last meeting. It limited conditions for opting out of tree replacement in public right-of-ways to situations where the tree was removed due to a lack or space to grow or if the tree was planted over an existing sanitary sewer lateral.

That version did not provide a timeline, a process for notifying owners of plans for tree replacement on public right-of-ways, or that they can opt out or challenge plans for replacement.

In other business, council approved ordinances amending code sections regarding parking and junk vehicles, including changes removing bus and taxi stops from the city’s code.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@civitasmedia.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com.