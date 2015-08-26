Putting on ‘Noises Off’

TIPP CITY — Starting tonight, audiences will go backstage for an inside out look at theatrical comedy.

On Aug. 27-30, the Tipp City Players Community Theater will present Noises Off by Michael Frayn at the Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church.

Noises Off is a farce that follows a troupe of hapless actors as they attempt to put on a terrible comedy, Nothing On.

Co-director David Pottenger describes the show as a “timeless classic” that makes him laugh no matter how many times he sees it.

From slapstick comedy to complicated love triangles, the show has “a little bit of everything,” Pottenger said.

In the first act, audiences meet the cast of Nothing On during hopelessly terrible dress rehearsals. By act two, the cast has been performing the show for a month and the strain is beginning to show.

Act two is seen from backstage of the play-within-a-play, and the comedy becomes more physical as drama unfolds behind the scenes.

As the show goes on, the audience will watch as missed cues, love triangles and the cast members’ fraying sanity put added stress on the fictional play within a play. An ill-fated tray of sardines plays a mysterious but important role.

“It’s the only play like it,” cast member Khyrsten McCann said.

Most of the actors have the difficult job of playing an actor who is also playing another character.

“It’s a very demanding show,” Pottenger said.

Jon Cox plays Frederick, who is described as “the biggest wimp ever” in real life, but a brooding gentleman onstage.

“He’s a good actor, but as a person he’s an absolute mess,” Cox said. “”It’s a lot of fun to switch back and forth.”

Zach Dever describes his character, Garry, as the sort of guy who talks a lot without managing to say anything important. Nervous Garry and insecure Freddy are manipulated by Dotty — portrayed by Jeanette McDaniel — an actress who can never seem to remember her lines.

Andy Hooper plays Tim, the harried stage manager of the fictional Nothing On. Hooper described Tim as nervous and stressed, but “the backbone of the entire show.”

While backstage drama threatens to overwhelm the onstage production, the actors must attempt to go on with the show. Eventually, McDaniel said, her character goes off the deep end.

“There is an ax involved,” McDaniel cautioned.

Actress Madison Galloway said that it’s best for audiences to go into the show without too many expectations.

“Just be prepared to laugh,” Pottenger said. “It’s not what you think it is.”

“And pay attention!” McDaniel advised.

Cast includes Jeanette McDaniel (Troy), Zach Dever (Tipp City), Khyrsten McCann (Vandalia), Jon Cox (Tipp City), Madison Galloway (Vandalia), Andy Hooper (Tipp City), Ehmily Mikel (Vandalia), Fred Hill (Huber Heights) and Jim Hooper (Tipp City.

The show will be presented Aug. 27-29 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church located at 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Rather than a dinner theater production, the show will offer hors d’oeuvre and dessert. The show is directed by Jim Hooper and produced by Julie Pottenger.

Tickets for the show are $15 and reservations required. Tickets can be reserved by phoning 937-667-SHOW (7469) or ordered online at tippcityplayers.org. The show features some adult content.

Tipp City Players present an evening of comedy