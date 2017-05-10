Man strikes house, tree

Police, EMS and CareFlight responded to the scene of a car crash in West Milton on May 10, 2017. The driver struck a sign post and a house on Front Street.

WEST MILTON — A man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a series of crashes in West Milton on Wednesday evening.

Police, fire and EMS units from West Milton and Union Township were called to the 100 block of Front Street around 9:30 p.m. on the report of a vehicle striking multiple houses and a large tree. CareFlight was also called to a landing zone set up in the lot of the old Milton-Union High School one block away.

The driver, West Milton resident Dale Howard, struck a sign post and a tree, before coming to a stop after impacting a home on West Front Street.

According to West Milton Police Chief Harry Busse, Howard appeared to be intoxicated and he agreed to a blood test at the hospital.

West Milton and Union Township firefighters and Life Squad worked for approximately 20 minutes to extricate Howard from his truck.

West Milton Police Sergeant Tracey Hendricks said Howard “came through the lot here at the old high school, took down a sign pole. It looks like he made the corner here at Front Street. He ran up into a yard and hit a tree, backed up, and hit the house and came to rest.”

Howard remained in fair condition Thursday at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

There were no injuries to occupants of the homes.

The crash remains under investigation by West Milton Police.

Driver remains hospitalized

