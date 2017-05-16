Council discusses trash collection

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City council discussed trash collection, approved the purchase of equipment, and honored the city’s first responders.

The city will be accepting bids for refuse collection for a contract to begin in October of this year. The current invitation to bid lists the collection of residential curbside refuse, recycling and yard waste, but does not include alley pick up.

“All it’s really coming down to is as trucks get bigger, it’s making it more difficult to go down the alleyways and pickup. It can trees, buildings, walls,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said. He added that there is no cost savings in eliminating alley pickup.

Residents with disabilities may request special pick up service, as included in the invitation to bid.

Council president Joe Gibson said the city has considered eliminating alley pickup in the past, but heard from residents who preferred to keep the service.

Councilman John Kessler said some residents with alley pickup have experienced property damage from the garbage trucks.

The invitation to bid also states that the city would prefer to maintain the current pickup schedule, but would allow bidders to submit an alternate schedule.

Council also approved the purchase of a new backhoe for the Water and Sewer Departments at a cost of $79,210. This replaces an older unit, which will be declared surplus property. The backhoe will be purchased through the state’s purchasing plan from Southeastern Equipment Company.

Council also honored the city’s first responders, presenting the Police and EMS departments with proclamations designating this week as National Police Week and May 21-27 as EMS Week.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@civitasmedia.com

