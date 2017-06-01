Kids’ race to offer obstacles, prizes

TROY — An event held on Sunday afternoon will encourage kids of all ages to exercise as they run, jump and climb their way through an obstacle course at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Organizer Erin Brooks said Super Kids, an annual race and obstacle course for children ages 3-10, isn’t just about winning: it’s about having a good time and being physically active.

“It’s just a matter of trying and having fun,” Brooks said. “The kids can go out and feel successful by just having fun.”

The event is free and will be held on Sunday starting at noon and ending at 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required, but will be available before the race starts if the age groups aren’t full.

Brooks said the obstacle course will include climbing walls, fog machines, army crawls, balance beams and other obstacles for the kids to climb.

Brooks said chidren will be split into age groups of 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10. Course difficulty will vary based on age.

“For every age group, the course gets a bit harder,” she said. “They go around the track. It’s kind of a sprint.”

Parents are allowed to accompany their kids around the track, and children will run the track in pairs of two.

Brooks said she expects between 100 and 200 kids to attend, and any volunteers are welcome to help ensure safety and keep the race going.

All children, regardless of fitness level, are welcome to attend the event.

“I think it’s important to know that it doesn’t have to be competitive,” Brooks said. “It can be fun. It’s every fitness level of kids. They finish feeling successful.”

Festival event set for Sunday at stadium

By Bennett Leckrone For the Troy Daily News

Reach Bennett Leckrone by emailing mvallieu@civitasmedia.com

