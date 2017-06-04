Bus trip to benefit CCC

TIPP CITY — Plans are in the works for a bus trip to Columbus as part of a new fundraising venture by Child Care Choices Inc. The agency is selling tickets for a day trip to Columbus on Wednesday, June 21. The $85 ticket price covers the cost of transportation, lunch, and tours.

The deadline to buy tickets is Friday, June 9. Call Child Care Choice at 667-1799 to buy tickets and register. A tour bus will leave from the parking lot of CCC, 4817 S. State Route 202, Wednesday morning (departure time to be determined).

The first planned stop is at Anthony-Thomas Candy Co., known for its chocolates. Tour goers will be able to walk along a catwalk watching nine different assembly lines of chocolate. From there, it’s on to lunch at Schmidt’s Sausage Haus und Restaurant in the German Village. After savoring authentic German food, the group will visit the main attraction: a “back door” tour of Ohio Stadium. It’s a chance to get a behind the scenes look at Ohio State University’s storied football history.

The event has been planned by CCC volunteer Barbara Owen and CCC board member Ann Baird. ]

Child Care Choices is a nonprofit resource and referral agency. It makes referrals for child care and operates the Story Lady Program, which gets books into the hands of young readers.