Edison offers leadership development sessions

PIQUA — The Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College is offering a series of summer training opportunities intended to develop employees in their current position as well as prepare them for leadership.

A series of individual, daylong sessions will focus on various topics dedicated to strengthening organizations including:

• Executive Coaching and Mentoring on June 14 from 8 a.m. t0 4 p.m.

• Marketing and Fundraising on June 27 from 8 a.m. t04 p.m.

• Effective Strategic Planning on July 11 from 8 a.m. t0 4 p.m.

• Community and Media Relations on July 19 from 8 a.m. t0 4 p.m.

• Building a High-Performing Board on July 26 from 1–5 p.m.

With each session led by an experienced professional, employees will develop a greater understanding of effective leadership skills achieved through coaching and mentoring, aligning fundraising and marketing efforts, developing a strategic plan to support standards, effective communication and how to utilize various media and community resources, and board member selection, training, and retention.

Each session will be held at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. The cost to attend is $199 per session and includes lunch and parking. For more information or to register, contact Kelly Pryfogle at 778-7811 or kpryfogle@edisonohio.edu.