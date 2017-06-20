UVMC trainers team up with YMCAs

MIAMI COUNTY — The UVMC Center for Sports Medicine has teamed up with the Miami County YMCA branches in Piqua and Troy to offer free injury assessments conducted by certified athletic trainers.

The partnership is an outgrowth of “the great relationship we have with Upper Valley Medical Center in general,” Jim McMaken, YMCA general executive said.

“It makes sense for us to enter into a relationship with the sports medicine department and offer members a higher level of therapeutic care than we can provide in our personal training programs,” McMaken said.

The assessments were started in mid-January at the YMCA Robinson Branch near Troy and at the Piqua branch in mid-April, Jenny Jones, manager of the Center for Sports Medicine, said.

The service was offered as outreach services to community members similar to those traditionally provided by the center to area schools’ athletic programs, Jones said.

The YMCA assessments are offered Mondays from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Jones said the athletic trainer discusses the person’s concern and evaluates his or her injury. If the injury is something that could be managed with exercises, the athletic trainer can provide instruction and information on exercises that can be done at home or discuss what equipment at the YMCA would be best for addressing the issue, she said.

“This is in coordination with instructors at the YMCA, similar to what we do with coaches at the schools,” Jones said.

The assessments are a way to help identify strains sprains or other injuries and help in determining if the person needs to see a doctor.

Stephanie Burdette, the center’s athletic trainer for Milton Union schools, provides the injury screens at the Piqua YMCA. The Troy YMCA screens are conducted by Justin Perkins, the center’s athletic trainer for the Troy City Schools.

The Center for Sports Medicine’s certified athletic trainers provide services to many schools in and around Miami County. Athletic training services are also provided to Edison State Community College. Strength and conditioning services also are provided. Athletic trainers also offer free injury assessments at Up and Running in Troy on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from March through October.

For more information on the UVMC Center for Sports Medicine and its services, call 667-2614. The Center for Sports Medicine is located at UVMC’s Hyatt Center in Tipp City.

Perkins http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/06/web1_Justin-Perkins-1.jpg Perkins Burdette http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/06/web1_Stephanie-Burdette-1.jpg Burdette