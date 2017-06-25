B & E suspects need ID’s

• For more photos from the robbery, visit troydailynews.com or the Troy Daily News’ Facebook page

Staff Reports

PIQUA — At 4:30 a.m. Friday, three white male suspects driving an unknown sedan broke into an outbuilding in the 3000 block of E. U.S. Route 36.

Stolen from the building were firearms and other items. The homeowners’ security video captured the three suspects, one of whom the Miami County Sheriff’s office is hoping is readily identifiable.

Pick-up trucks in the photos were not involved in the breaking and entering, as the suspects arrived in a sedan.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspects or having any information is asked to call the Miami County Communication Center at (937) 440-9911. ]

Anonymous tips also can be left at www.miamicountysheriff.org.

Deputies seek public’s help