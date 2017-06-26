Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY — At their June meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 20 grant applications. The grants were awarded through the General Fund and the Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund of The Troy Foundation. In the end, The Troy Foundation is pleased to announce 19n organizations were chosen to receive $255,848 as follows:

Troy City Schools — $400 — Troy High School FCCLA conference expense

Troy City Schools — $500 — Concord Reading Buddies program

OSU Extension, Miami County — $850 Miami County Local Food Council support

Troy-Miami County Public Library — $1,385 — Summer Reading Challenge Interactive Experience

Miami County Children’s Services — $1,650 — In-home parenting program

Troy Rec — $1,745 — basketball backboard and rims

Troy Christian Schools — $2,500 — Logic and problem solving materials

Troy City Schools — $4,150 — Kids to College at Van Cleve

Troy City Schools — $4,200 — Muse Machine at Van Cleve

St. Patrick Catholic School — $5,897 — Smart Board and technology

Troy-Miami County Public Library — $5,950 — handicapped accessible ramp

Troy City Schools — $8,000 — Ohio Reads at Kyle Elementary

Reading for a Change — $8,853 — Dyslexia program and safety upgrades

Dayton Children’s Hospital — $10,000 — NicView Streaming Camera system

Miami County Visitors Bureau — $15,000 — Rock the Bike event

Friends of Troy Cycling (TMBA) — $20,000 — TMBA Phase 1 Completion

Dayton Performing Arts — $24,768 — Music Discoveries in Troy City Schools

Acorn Society — $40,000 — Troy Aviation Heroes Statue Project

Partners in Hope — $100,000 — A Place for Hope

For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Aug.15 by 4 p.m for review at the September meeting.