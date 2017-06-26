Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY — At their June meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 20 grant applications. The grants were awarded through the General Fund and the Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund of The Troy Foundation. In the end, The Troy Foundation is pleased to announce 19n organizations were chosen to receive $255,848 as follows:
Troy City Schools — $400 — Troy High School FCCLA conference expense
Troy City Schools — $500 — Concord Reading Buddies program
OSU Extension, Miami County — $850 Miami County Local Food Council support
Troy-Miami County Public Library — $1,385 — Summer Reading Challenge Interactive Experience
Miami County Children’s Services — $1,650 — In-home parenting program
Troy Rec — $1,745 — basketball backboard and rims
Troy Christian Schools — $2,500 — Logic and problem solving materials
Troy City Schools — $4,150 — Kids to College at Van Cleve
Troy City Schools — $4,200 — Muse Machine at Van Cleve
St. Patrick Catholic School — $5,897 — Smart Board and technology
Troy-Miami County Public Library — $5,950 — handicapped accessible ramp
Troy City Schools — $8,000 — Ohio Reads at Kyle Elementary
Reading for a Change — $8,853 — Dyslexia program and safety upgrades
Dayton Children’s Hospital — $10,000 — NicView Streaming Camera system
Miami County Visitors Bureau — $15,000 — Rock the Bike event
Friends of Troy Cycling (TMBA) — $20,000 — TMBA Phase 1 Completion
Dayton Performing Arts — $24,768 — Music Discoveries in Troy City Schools
Acorn Society — $40,000 — Troy Aviation Heroes Statue Project
Partners in Hope — $100,000 — A Place for Hope
For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Aug.15 by 4 p.m for review at the September meeting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU