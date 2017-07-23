Troy student wins in dance competitions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — In East Coast finals July 3-8, Roberta Lynn’s School of Dance competed against dozens of dance studios from across the United States for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest dance competition in the country.

Allison Unger of Troy is a student of the school of dance, and participated in several of the groups. She is the daughter of Randy and Nichole Unger of Troy.

Their entries placed as follows:

“Who’s that Chick?” Hip Hop competitive super group consisting of dancers: Ellie Arnett, Averie Bach, Sophia Barrett, Brenna Beach, Lauren Belyeu, Kamryn Clouse, Maddison Clouse, Parker Copeland, Mable Fanberg, Grace Gregory, Zach Gregory, Haley Hall, Taylor Helling, Drew Holt, Vanessa Hughes, Elliana Hurst, Kelsey Johnson, Parker Karban, Rjay Karban, Cassidy Lykins, Nadia Martin, Leah Neff, Maggie Ott, Elliott Peters, Madison Peters, Kate Ramsdell, Sara Rhoades, Kenli Romine, Noah Rutkowski and Allison Unge. They received platinum first in their category, fourth overall and were chosen to compete in the overall championship showcase.

“God Bless America” Ballet competitive small group consisting of dancers: Allison Unger, Leah Neff, Madison Peters, Maggie Ott, Elliana Hurst, Bailee Clouse and Kamille Hawley. The group received a double platinum first in their category and were also chosen to compete in the overall championship showcase.

“Circus Clowns” Large advanced Acrobatic Dance consisting of dancers: Ellie Arnett, Averie Bach, Sophia Barrett, Mable Fanberg, Haley Hall, Elisabeth Hughes, Kate Ramsdell, Sara Rhoades, Kenli Romine, Bri Steele, Allison Unger and Kayonna Wells. They received a platinum first place and first overall in the 8-year-old category.