It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: July 30 — August 5, 1992

• Ohio – The Miami Valley, as well as the rest of the state continues to experience extremely wet weather. The ongoing precipitation is preventing many farmers from getting our into the fields and harvesting the crops. On the heels of a very wet July, the second day of heavy rain is causing much flooding of streams and rivers in the state. Several cities have reported extensive street flooding. The Cuyahoga River at Independence, Ohio has a flood level of 16’, and it is expected to crest at 18’ today. Locally, no property damage has yet been reported, but the county was under a flood warning for several hours.

• Troy – Joe & Candy Goodall made a little history at the Troy Country Club this week. Joe, who won the men’s golf championship on Saturday, collected his fifth title at the club. But his wife Candy also won the women’s title last month, which was no small feat considering she was up against 10-time champion Gareth Johnston. The wins by the couple is the first time in Troy Country Club history that a husband and wife have won titles in the same year.

50 Years Ago: July 30 — August 5, 1967

• Miami County – Mrs. Jennie Swallow is retiring as county probation officer after more than 27 years of dedicated service to the youth and the Juvenile Court of the county. Mrs. Swallow announced her retirement this morning and stated she thought 27 ½ years is long enough. Mrs. Swallow has been the Miami County Child Probation officer since 1940. Early in her career, she was the child welfare officer for the Knoop Children’s Home. She has also served on the County Board of Visitors, Child Welfare Board and the board of the Mental Health Association. Judge Faust, who was surprised by the retirement, stated Mrs. Swallow had been a good probation officer. “It is not my policy to pressure anyone to stay on if they don’t wish to, but I hate to lose her.” (Columnist’s Note: Mrs. Swallow’s son Doug later followed in her footsteps and became county probation officer. Mrs. Swallow was able to enjoy a long retirement before she passed away in October, 1990.)

• Troy – Several funeral directors in this city are leaving the ambulance business and that is placing Troy in a tight spot. Lynn Fisher Jr. stated that he, along with others in Troy decided to quit the ambulance service business recently; therefore, the city is trying to determine where they might be able to secure the service. Morticians in several other locations are thinking about getting out of the business, but for the time being will remain on call. The city council contacted the county about a county-wide service, but so far that has been fruitless. (Columnist’s Note: Prior to operation by the city, funeral homes often had ambulances to convey remains to the funeral home, but also as an emergency service to residents. Later, as the population grew, the demand became a 24-hour ‘on call’ duty, which the directors felt they could no longer provide. Many area fire departments, including Troy’s department then took over the emergency ambulance service. Initially, the TFD had one ambulance. Currently, the department has 3 ambulances, one at each station, and 1 in reserve.)

75 Years Ago: July 30 — August 5, 1942

• Troy – The first group of the Women’s Welding Class recently graduated from the Hobart Trade School, under the auspices of the board of education and in conjunction with the National Defense Training School. The ladies are: Mrs. Martha Seavey, Troy; Mrs. Erma Stambaugh, Troy; Mrs. Myrtle Gillis, Troy; Mrs. Audry Stambaugh, Troy; Mrs. Magdeline Allread, Troy; Mrs. Anne Groene, Troy; Miss Jeannette Stowe, Troy; Miss Violet Palmer, Piqua; Miss Juanita Miller, Troy; Mrs. Scottie Shadley, Troy; Mrs. Edythe Matthews, Troy; Mrs. Violet Hales, Troy; Mrs. Catherine Ciriegio, Troy; Mrs. Mary Coyne, Piqua; Mrs. Alexander Williams, Troy and Miss Maxine Akana. Their instructor was Mr. Robert Bercaw, Troy. Congratulations to these ladies.

• Piqua – William Scott Garbry, prominent farmer and former state representative has died. His sister, who lived with Mr. Garbry, found him lying on the sofa on early Friday morning (July 31st). Mr. Garbry had been in ill health for some time, but his death came suddenly. Garbry was born in Miami County in 1870 and lived on the same farm his entire life. He was very active in agricultural, political and civic affairs of the community. He was state representative from 1929-1932. Mr. Garbry leaves his sister, a brother and two nephews to mourn his passing.

100 Years Ago: July 30 — August 5, 1917

• West Milton – The West Milton Overlooks baseball game with Englewood on Sunday featured several interesting highlights. The Overlooks won the game 4-3 and were assisted in their effort by the pitching of Horn and the fielding and batting of Chaney, a Pleasant Hill player on the Overlooks’ squad. Also the game was umpired by Miss Welbaum, one of the Texter Bloomer girls. (Columnist’s Note: Mr. Chaney is possibly Ralph Chaney, who was born around 1900 in Indiana, but lived in Pleasant Hill around 1910 1920. Does anyone have any information on Horn or Miss Welbaum? The ‘Texter Bloomer’ girls seemed to have been a female ball club near Cincinnati. Baseball history states that the girls would play in specially designed bloomers rather than dresses, so some of the clubs took on the name. I am unsure if Miss Welbaum was a local girl.)

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org

