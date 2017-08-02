Edison to host Operation Street Smart

PIQUA — Operation Street Smart, a drug education program created by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College. The program is free, but seating is limited.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office created Operation Street Smart in July 2002 as a way to take community-oriented policing to a new level. Operation Street Smart is a collaborative effort between D.A.R.E. and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is the Sheriff’s Office undercover narcotics branch. The goal of Operation Street Smart is to provide current and up-to-date narcotics information on trends, terminology, paraphernalia, and physiological effects to those individuals who deal with youth on a daily basis.

Sponsored by the UVMC Foundation, Operation Street Smart is geared toward parents, health care workers, educators, D.A.R.E./school resource officers, law enforcement, social workers, and anyone with a connection to children.

Operation Street Smart has received the FBI Director’s Award for Community Leadership, as well as the Project Know Award.

To register for the program, contact Debbie Miller at (937) 440-4615 or dmmiller@premierhealth.com.

