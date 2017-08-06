Council to review funding request from TCW

TROY — Troy City Council will consider a resolution requesting an amendment for a forgivable loan to the Troy Community Works organization for the restoration of the Coleman-Allen-Saidleman building at 1-3 E. Main St.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. today at City Hall.

Council approved a Community Development Block Grant in 2015 with progress requirements, which would release funds as improvements were made. The progress requirements and funding release schedule will remain in place. The request is to modify the wording of the funding to Troy Community Works as a grant rather than a forgivable loan. Other requests include increase funding from $850,000 to $1 million and release the mortgage as security. The CDBG funds are state and federal funding dollars to prevent urban blight. There is CDBG funding available to meet the request, according to officials.

The estimated total cost of construction is $2.1 million, including an elevator and fire protection. Emergency legislation was requested.

In other council news:

Council will consider the following legislation:

An ordinance to authorize the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages during a concert on Prouty Plaza held by the Pink Ribbon Girls organization on Oct. 6. The “Paint the Town Pink” event is to raise funds to support Pink Ribbon Girls non-profit. The organization will be supplying its own beer truck. The Public Square would be closed at Cherry Street, Franklin Street, Walnut Street, and Water Street beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 6. The request for the event was submitted by the organization on Aug. 1. Emergency legislation was requested.

Council will consider a wage ordinance amendment to reflect the restructuring of staff of certain utility employees and to amend the hourly wage of the street foreman to earn $36.24 per hour effective Aug. 20, 2017, and $36.95 per hour beginning in 2018. The current wage is $33.99 per hour. The scope of responsibility and requirements of the city’s three foremen would bring the street foreman’s position pay up to their rate. Other utility workers are to receive varying pay increases depending on their position.

An ordinance to establish an Assessment Equalization Board appointments, meeting date and times. The board would hear appeals filed related to the estimated assessments for the sidewalk portion of the North Market Street Improvement Project Phase II. The recommendation of the AEB include Rena Gumerlock, William Rozell and Roberta Jacobs. The first meeting will be held on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

For more information, visit www.troyohio.gov.

Coleman-Allen-Saidleman building renovation seeks additional funding